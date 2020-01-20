12

SHINee fans unhappy about TXT's similar lightstick colors

SHINee fans are voicing their anger due to TXT's similar lightstick colors. 

TXT's official Twitter account recently announced the group's official lightstick on January 20th but was met with backlash from Shawols due to the fact that the color of the rookie group's lightstick is quite similar to that of SHINee's. 

Some people are saying that it's childish and an artist doesn't own any particular color while others say that Big Hit should've chosen a different color, knowing that it is similar to SHINee. What do you think of this controversy?

Andrada23971,269 pts 37 minutes ago 13
37 minutes ago

I have no intention of starting conflict with other fandom but as a shawol this upsets me a little...They could've at least chosen a shade that isn't so similar to the pearl aqua shade that is SHINee's representative color..

10

followyourarrow215 pts 36 minutes ago 5
36 minutes ago

as a shawol it does kinda upset me too, look if people have no problem with them using shinees color why not take it away and give TXT bts's fandom color instead see how well that goes over ~

