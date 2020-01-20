SHINee fans unhappy about TXT's similar lightstick colors

SHINee fans are voicing their anger due to TXT's similar lightstick colors.

TXT's official Twitter account recently announced the group's official lightstick on January 20th but was met with backlash from Shawols due to the fact that the color of the rookie group's lightstick is quite similar to that of SHINee's.

txt fans: are you colorblind??? the lightsticks dont even look the same!

the lightsticks: pic.twitter.com/xOfxYOLz8v — reah (@tits4taemin) January 20, 2020

Some people are saying that it's childish and an artist doesn't own any particular color while others say that Big Hit should've chosen a different color, knowing that it is similar to SHINee. What do you think of this controversy?