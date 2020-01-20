Zico, Changmo, and Red Velvet top Instiz chart for the third week of January 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of January (January 13 - January 19) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Zico - "Any Song" - 25,799 Points









2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 18,493 Points









3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 12,993 Points









4. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 11,133 Points









5. IU - "Blueming" - 8,402 Points









6. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 7,676 Points









7. Noel - "Late Night" - 7,227 Points









8. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 6,077 Points









9. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 5,945 Points









10. BTS - "Black Swan" - 5,864 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

