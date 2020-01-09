Shin Dong Yup, Yoo In Na, & Heechul to head up new JTBC talk show, '7.7 Billion Love'

MC Shin Dong Yup, actress Yoo In Na, and Super Junior's Heechul will be working on a new JTBC talk show, airing next month!

Titled '7.7 Billion Love', the talk show will deal with hidden love stories from around the world, particularly with stories of international couples who overcame language and border barriers. Shin Dong Yup, Yoo In Na, and Heechul will lead animated discussions about today's relationship trends, patterns in international marriages among people in their twenties and thirties, and more.



Viewers can also look forward to guest panel appearances by various foreign TV personalities currently promoting in Korea, when JTBC's '7.7 Billion Love' airs this February 10 at 11 PM KST!

