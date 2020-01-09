15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Shin Dong Yup, Yoo In Na, & Heechul to head up new JTBC talk show, '7.7 Billion Love'

MC Shin Dong Yup, actress Yoo In Na, and Super Junior's Heechul will be working on a new JTBC talk show, airing next month!

Titled '7.7 Billion Love', the talk show will deal with hidden love stories from around the world, particularly with stories of international couples who overcame language and border barriers. Shin Dong Yup, Yoo In Na, and Heechul will lead animated discussions about today's relationship trends, patterns in international marriages among people in their twenties and thirties, and more. 

Viewers can also look forward to guest panel appearances by various foreign TV personalities currently promoting in Korea, when JTBC's '7.7 Billion Love' airs this February 10 at 11 PM KST!

Winston2,905 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

talk about international couple who cross language and barriers for love..

lol Hee-Mo couple..

0

LoveKpopfromAust883 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The first couple of the rank could be Heechul and Momo ... Korea and Japan! Now there is an international couple that seems to fit all the criteria. That would be funny.

