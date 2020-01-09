CL spotted in a teaser film for new collaboration line between 'Adidas' and Beyoncé's 'Ivy Park'

Fans have spotted 2NE1's CL posing alongside Beyoncé in a stunning fashion line teaser film!

On January 9, Beyoncé launched an official teaser for an upcoming collaboration line between 'Adidas' and her very own activewear brand, 'Ivy Park'. You can catch CL not only posing with Beyoncé and the other models of the brand, but also exuding her signature charisma in her solo shots.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé previously shared that her upcoming 'Adidas' collaboration line would focus on unisex footwear and apparel. The new line will be out this January 18!

