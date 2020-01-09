12

CL spotted in a teaser film for new collaboration line between 'Adidas' and Beyoncé's 'Ivy Park'

Fans have spotted 2NE1's CL posing alongside Beyoncé in a stunning fashion line teaser film!

On January 9, Beyoncé launched an official teaser for an upcoming collaboration line between 'Adidas' and her very own activewear brand, 'Ivy Park'. You can catch CL not only posing with Beyoncé and the other models of the brand, but also exuding her signature charisma in her solo shots. 

Meanwhile, Beyoncé previously shared that her upcoming 'Adidas' collaboration line would focus on unisex footwear and apparel. The new line will be out this January 18!

Gotbangtann736 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

CL making moves! Can’t wait to see what else she brings this year💜

Kryshaun506 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Wish I could make her out more. Love CL love 2NE1. Wish I could have instantly tell who she was in this promo. Love you tho Queen!’

