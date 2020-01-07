Paul Kim & Kim Chung Ha hint at an old school collaboration

On January 8, solo artists Paul Kim and Kim Chung Ha each uploaded mirrored photos via Instagram, hinting at their upcoming collaboration!

In the photos, Paul Kim and Kim Chung Ha return back to their youthful high school days, donning on familiar uniforms and smiling as if taking their yearbook pictures! The two stars have yet to reveal much information about their upcoming collaboration, but judging by the classy teaser photos below, fans might want to look forward to something a bit 'old school'!



Stay tuned for updates on Paul Kim x Kim Chung Ha's collaboration!