11

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Paul Kim & Kim Chung Ha hint at an old school collaboration

AKP STAFF

On January 8, solo artists Paul Kim and Kim Chung Ha each uploaded mirrored photos via Instagram, hinting at their upcoming collaboration!

In the photos, Paul Kim and Kim Chung Ha return back to their youthful high school days, donning on familiar uniforms and smiling as if taking their yearbook pictures! The two stars have yet to reveal much information about their upcoming collaboration, but judging by the classy teaser photos below, fans might want to look forward to something a bit 'old school'!

Stay tuned for updates on Paul Kim x Kim Chung Ha's collaboration!

  1. Kim Chung Ha
  2. Paul Kim
1 785 Share 100% Upvoted

3

kentv374 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

It's great to see that so many artists want to collab with Chung Ha.

Share
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE reportedly to resume their activities
2 days ago   74   52,497

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND