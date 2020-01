H1GHR MUSIC rapper pH-1 will be releasing a new single, "Nerdy Love" feat. female vocalist Baek Ye Rin!





While you wait for the full release of collaboration powerhouse artists pH-1 and Baek Ye Rin's "Nerdy Love", set for this January 9 at 6 PM KST, you can check out a cute, animated teaser clip of the single below!



Meanwhile, pH-1 will be greeting fans through his 1st solo concert 'Roommate Search' this February 15 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul.