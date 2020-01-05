17

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Parasite' becomes the first Korean movie to win a Golden Globe + Awkwafina becomes the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

AKP STAFF

'Parasite' has made history at the Golden Globe Awards.

The movie had 3 Golden Globe nominations, including 'Best Director', 'Best Screenplay', and 'Best Foreign Film'. It took home 'Best Foreign Film', making it the first ever Korean movie to achieve the feat at the Golden Globe Awards.

Also, Chinese-Korean-American actress Awkwafina took home 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy', making her the first ever Asian actress to achieve the feat as well.

Congratulations to the winners!

  1. Choi Woo Sik
  2. SONG KANG HO
  3. BONG JOON HO
  4. PARASITE
  5. AWKWAFINA
2 4,100 Share 85% Upvoted

0

thealigirl82,808 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

i freaking love Awkwafina, i'm so glad she won

Share

0

Nicole33592,866 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Aww I love Awkwafina. I’m so happy for her .

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

JYJ, Jaejoong
Jaejoong's label reveals why he was hospitalized
12 minutes ago   0   2,406

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND