'Parasite' becomes the first Korean movie to win a Golden Globe + Awkwafina becomes the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

'Parasite' has made history at the Golden Globe Awards.

The movie had 3 Golden Globe nominations, including 'Best Director', 'Best Screenplay', and 'Best Foreign Film'. It took home 'Best Foreign Film', making it the first ever Korean movie to achieve the feat at the Golden Globe Awards.

Also, Chinese-Korean-American actress Awkwafina took home 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy', making her the first ever Asian actress to achieve the feat as well.

Congratulations to the winners!