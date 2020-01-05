X1's labels to meet later today to discuss what to do with the group

X1's future may be decided today.

Mnet told Star Today that the labels of the X1 members, a representative from CJ ENM, and a representative from Swing Entertainmentwill be meeting up later today in Seoul to discuss what should happen to the group. Mnet said, "As we stated in our apology press conference, we are continuing to work with the labels. Today's meeting is part of those negotiations. Please understand that we cannot tell you that exact time and location."





Stay tuned for updates on X1.