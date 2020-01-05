5

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

X1's labels to meet later today to discuss what to do with the group

X1's future may be decided today.

Mnet told Star Today that the labels of the X1 members, a representative from CJ ENM, and a representative from Swing Entertainmentwill be meeting up later today in Seoul to discuss what should happen to the group. Mnet said, "As we stated in our apology press conference, we are continuing to work with the labels. Today's meeting is part of those negotiations. Please understand that we cannot tell you that exact time and location."

Stay tuned for updates on X1.

I hope some positive decision comes out way.. X1 ,please come back.. We have waited for u for so long..

I hope, for the sake of those who are fans of either X1 or IZ*ONE, that these companies will finally give some concrete answers about what happens next. Since we don't know if it's a legality issue or simply the companies waiting to see how the market would hurt or favor the groups, all the silence and lack of activity does is leave room for too much speculation which could be detrimental to their success in the long run. For X1, I'm sure it's a bit complicated as no final contract has been signed as of yet, so it would shock me if there wasn't at least one or two members and their companies who may be feeling a bit cautious about continuing. I wish the artists caught in the crossfire well, they are victims just like the people who were cheated out of their spots by these companies. They don't deserve to see their hard work and efforts be shattered due to greed and corruption.

