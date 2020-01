OnlyOneOf has released another individual teaser image.

For their comeback, this boy group has prepared an unusual album name 'unknownartpop2_1', along with a plan to reveal bits of their lyrics with every teaser image!

This time around, OnlyOneOf unveiled the photo for Mill, with the phrase: "All the time captured on your face".

Stay tuned until OnlyOneOf's official album release on January 30 at 12 PM KST!