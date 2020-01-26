1

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Soyul says she worries about her husband Moon Hee Jun's health everyday

AKP STAFF

Soyul talked about her personal wishes for the new year.

On the January 26th installment of 'Superman Is Back', former Crayon Pop member Soyul and her husband Moon Hee Jun celebrated the Lunar New Year with their baby girl Jam Jam. When talking about New Year's resolutions, Soyul confessed that she wishes for her husband's health examination. 

Pointing at Moon Hee Jun, Soyul expressed, "Do you know much I worry every single day?"

To this reaction, he jokingly responded, "Do you think I am like 90-years-old?

Finally, Soyul stressed that a physical examination is  necessary "even for the sake of Jam Jam."

When Moon Hee Joon murmured that he is "scared," Jam Jam encouraged her father by saying, "Don't be scared, you can do it!"

  1. Soyul
  2. Moon Hee Jun
  3. SUPERMAN IS BACK
2 1,238 Share 50% Upvoted

0

iateporkypig-463 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago
What disease doe he have? Diabetes?

Share

0

LuluM1,098 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Jam Jam is adorable

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
Bang Si Hyuk makes Billboard's '2020 Power List'
14 hours ago   13   8,144

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND