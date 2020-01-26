Soyul says she worries about her husband Moon Hee Jun's health everyday

Soyul talked about her personal wishes for the new year.

On the January 26th installment of 'Superman Is Back', former Crayon Pop member Soyul and her husband Moon Hee Jun celebrated the Lunar New Year with their baby girl Jam Jam. When talking about New Year's resolutions, Soyul confessed that she wishes for her husband's health examination.

Pointing at Moon Hee Jun, Soyul expressed, "Do you know much I worry every single day?"

To this reaction, he jokingly responded, "Do you think I am like 90-years-old?"

Finally, Soyul stressed that a physical examination is necessary "even for the sake of Jam Jam."

When Moon Hee Joon murmured that he is "scared," Jam Jam encouraged her father by saying, "Don't be scared, you can do it!"