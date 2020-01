Cignature has unveiled individual concept photos!

J9 Entertainment's new girl group is getting ready to make their debut with single 'Nun Nu Nan Na'. As reported, this entertainment is the sub-label of C9 Entertainment, home to the boy group CIX!

Cignature has seven members in total, with their respective names written on the photos below. Are you excited for their debut?

Stay tuned for February 3 for the MV drop!