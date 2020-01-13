11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Netizens criticize judicial system after Seungri's second pre-trial detention warrant is dismissed

Netizens are criticizing Korea's judicial system after Seungri's second pre-trial detention warrant was dismissed. 

Many are angered by judge Song Kyung Ho's decision to reject the warrant, which is often issued when there is reason to believe the suspect may tamper evidence or flee.

Netizens have been angrily commenting on articles regarding Seungri, stating: 

"Is this how a country should be run?!"

"This is amazing. Is this what it means to be above the law?"

"Judge Song Kyung Ho! You should judge him as if he was a regular citizen. How is this acceptable?!"

What do you think of this issue? 

chaesoojenlisa55 pts 18 minutes ago 0
lol netizens on full speed to bring down seungri and YG is this what k netizens are ?? lmao

AtlMonbebe15200 pts 20 minutes ago 0
Must be a slow day in for the Knetz. If there is no evidence to use against him, what do y'all want? Let the man live. There isn't evidence they have to bring to the table. All the people complaining about the justice system should go find the evidence they're so desperately for and provide it to the prosecution.

