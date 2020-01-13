Netizens criticize judicial system after Seungri's second pre-trial detention warrant is dismissed

﻿ ﻿ NEWSIS

Netizens are criticizing Korea's judicial system after Seungri's second pre-trial detention warrant was dismissed.

Many are angered by judge Song Kyung Ho's decision to reject the warrant, which is often issued when there is reason to believe the suspect may tamper evidence or flee.

Netizens have been angrily commenting on articles regarding Seungri, stating:

"Is this how a country should be run?!"

"This is amazing. Is this what it means to be above the law?"

"Judge Song Kyung Ho! You should judge him as if he was a regular citizen. How is this acceptable?!"

