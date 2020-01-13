Seungri's second pre-trial detention warrant dismissed

The second pre-trial detention warrant request against Seungri has been dismissed.



On January 10, reports revealed the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed a request for a pre-trial detention warrant against Seungri. However, Judge Song Kyung Ho dismissed the request on the 13th after questioning the former Big Bang member.



The judge explained, "Considering the content of the criminal charges that have been laid, the accused's role, degree of involvement, and room for contention of those charges, the progress of the investigation, collection of evidence, and the accused's behavior cooperating with the investigation, it's difficult to recognize the necessity for detention."



This is the second pre-trial detention warrant prosecutors have requested against Seungri after the first was dismissed in May of 2019. Pre-trial detention warrants are requested when there's reason to believe the suspect will tamper with evidence or flee.



As previously reported, Seungri is facing charges for solicitation of prostitution, violation of food sanitation laws, violation of business operation laws, tax evasion, sexual assault for spreading illegal photos of 3 female victims, illegal habitual gambling, illegal foreign monetary exchange, solicitation of prostitution services for foreign clients, and more.

