Jang Dong Gun and wife Go So Young reportedly not on speaking terms while on vacation in Hawaii



Tensions are reportedly cold between Jang Dong Gun and Go So Young due to the recent leakage of texts from Joo Jin Mo's phone.





The couple is currently on vacation in Hawaii with their children and left for warmer weather at the beginning of last week. However, one netizen has reported on an online community forum that they saw the couple on the plane, stating: "I was surprised to see them sitting in economy class. They were sitting separately. I saw them entering the country and saw that the atmosphere was chilly and that they weren't talking to each other."



Go So Young has currently turned off commenting on her SNS platforms and hasn't uploaded anything in the past three days. Her husband Jang Dong Gun was recently implicated in scandal after actor Joo Jin Mo's alleged phone conversations with him were leaked. Although it has not been confirmed, the damage to the actors' reputation has already been established due to their conversation topics alluding to women and prostitution.



Jang Dong Gun and Go So Young married in 2010 and have one son and one daughter.



