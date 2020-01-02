Song Joong Ki signs with new startup label

Actor Song Joong Ki will be promoting as an artist under a new startup agency in 2020!

On January 3, new entertainment agency Hi-Story DNC told media outlets, “We have recently signed an exclusive contract with actor Song Joong Ki, and notify of his new beginning this year.”

Hi-Story DNC was recently started by former iHQ president Hwang Ki Yong, previously in charge of overseeing various drama productions. Hwang Ki Yong and Song Joong Ki established a partnership after working on projects like ‘The Innocent Man’, ‘Deep Rooted Tree’, and ‘Will It Snow for Christmas?’.

Best of luck to Song Joong Ki in 2020!