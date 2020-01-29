MAMAMOO's Whee In to sit out on '29th Seoul Music Awards' due to flu

MAMAMOO's Whee In will be sitting out on the '29th Seoul Music Awards' due to the flu.



On January 29, RBW Entertainment announced, "Whee In went to the hospital for symptoms of a cold and general fatigue, and she got a diagnosis. After the examination, they diagnosed her with influenza-A. The physician advised that she needs rest and relaxation to recover, so we're letting you know she won't be able to attend the '29th Seoul Music Awards' on January 30."



The label concluded, "We'll do our best so that Whee In can recover her health quickly and see her fans."





Stay tuned for updates on Whee In and MAMAMOO.