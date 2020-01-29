Actor Oh Seung Yoon belatedly revealed to have enlisted for mandatory military service.



On January 29, an entertainment insider revealed, "Oh Seung Yoon quietly enlisted in September of last year. He reached the age to go to the military, and he tried to avoid informing those around him." He's said to be currently serving as an active-duty soldier.







In related news, Oh Seung Yoon has been out of the limelight ever since he was booked for aiding and abetting his girlfriend's DUI in July of 2019.



Stay tuned for updates on Oh Seung Yoon.