Hyolyn reveals voice mail teaser for 'Hug Me Silently' feat. Crucial Star

Hyolyn has revealed her voice mail teaser for "Hug Me Silently" featuring Crucial Star.



The teaser video features the previously released comic strip of a woman who runs off without her umbrella, and fans also get to hear a snippet of Hyolyn's vocals and the song's piano melody.



Hyolyn's "Hug Me Silently" drops on January 31 KST. What do you think of the teaser video?