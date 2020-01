Luna made a touching post about how much she missed the late Jonghyun.

She posted to her Instagram on January 30th a picture of Jonghyun's album 'Story Op. 1' with the caption: "This is Jonghyun oppa's album that I always listen to when writing songs."

Netizens have been sending words of support, stating:





"Jonghyun would be happy."

"Fighting."

"I miss him too..."

Jonghyun passed away in 2017.