G-Dragon was spotted at an NBA game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

On January 30th, the Moda Center, which is home of the Portland Trail Blazers, posted to their official Instagram thanking G-Dragon for stopping by. G-Dragon is seen intently focusing on the game and taking pictures in a comfortable beanie and turtleneck. Many netizens were surprised to see him there.

What do you think?