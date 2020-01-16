LOONA's JinSoul stands in purple in '#' teaser image

LOONA's JinSoul is featured in the latest teaser image for their upcoming album '#'.



As the other LOONA members, JinSoul stands in a blue and red light wearing a red, military-inspired suit. As previously reported, LOONA's upcoming mini album '#' drops on February 5, and it also marks their first comeback in about a year. The girl group will also be promoting as 11 members as HaSeul is on hiatus due to health issues.



Take a look at JinSoul's teaser image below and ViVi, Olivia Hye, HeeJin, Go Won, and Chuu teasers if you missed them. LOONA have already dropped mysterious teaser clips.