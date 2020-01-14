13

LOONA's Go Won continues dark concept in '#' mini album teaser image

LOONA's Go Won is continuing the dark concept in the latest teaser image for '#'.

After Olivia Hye and HeeJin, Go Won is cast in red and blue light as she takes on a serious expression. LOONA's upcoming mini album '#' drops on February 5, and it also marks their first comeback in about a year. 

The girl group will be promoting as 11 members as HaSeul is on hiatus due to health issues.

Take a look at Go Won's teaser image below and LOONA's mysterious teaser clips if you missed them.  

