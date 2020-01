LOOΠΔ's next member in red is the lovely member from Hong Kong, ViVi.

Veiled in a glaring red light much like her fellow LOOΠΔ members, ViVi sports a coy expression on her face, all the while a strange, hazy effect takes over the lower portion of her arm and skirt. ViVi's accompanying phrase simply reads, "So what."





LOOΠΔ's first full comeback of 2020 with their new mini album '#' is set for this February 5.