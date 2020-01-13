Olivia Hye started off the teaser images for LOONA's comeback.
LOONA have been teasing fans with mysterious video clips, and they're now releasing individual teaser images. In the first teaser image for their February comeback, Olivia Hye wears a suit as she's cast in red and blue light.
Are you excited for LOONA's comeback?
18
4
Posted by2 hours ago
Olivia Hye starts off teaser images for LOONA's comeback
Olivia Hye started off the teaser images for LOONA's comeback.
3 1,230 Share 82% Upvoted
Log in to comment