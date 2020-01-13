18

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Olivia Hye starts off teaser images for LOONA's comeback

AKP STAFF

Olivia Hye started off the teaser images for LOONA's comeback.

LOONA have been teasing fans with mysterious video clips, and they're now releasing individual teaser images. In the first teaser image for their February comeback, Olivia Hye wears a suit as she's cast in red and blue light.

Are you excited for LOONA's comeback?

  1. LOONA
  2. Olivia Hye
3 1,230 Share 82% Upvoted

1

bvseliine13 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

she's absoslutely STUNNING, cant wait for loona's cb!

Share

0

YukihinaLV-2 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

will they go from 12 to 1

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
What do the BTS' mics say about them?
10 hours ago   15   14,183

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND