LOOΠΔ's Chuu is ominously red in her individual comeback photo

LOOΠΔ's Chuu has unveiled an ominous, foreboding teaser image cast in red, as the rookie girl group continues to gear up for their '#' comeback.

Unlike similar concept photos of her fellow members Olivia Hye, HeeJin, and Go Won from earlier this week, Chuu's individual concept photo reveals a glimpse of the moody, purple and blue background behind the LOOΠΔ members - a snowy neighborhood, also featuring another woman sitting with her back turned toward the camera.

Finally, Chuu's accompanying teaser line reads, "Burn your powerful emotion."

Meanwhile, LOOΠΔ's full comeback with their new mini album '#' is set for this February 5.