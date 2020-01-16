'Superman is Back' Park Joo Ho's family welcomes 3rd baby!

Park Joo Ho's family has welcomed a third baby!



Viewers of KBS reality show 'Superman is Back' have already been introduced to soccer player Park Joo Ho, his wife Anna, and their children Gun Hoo and Na Eun. On January 16, Anna revealed she'd given birth to their third child on Instagram. She shared the photo of their baby below along with the message, "13.01.2020 Hello there, baby Park," and wished her husband a happy birthday.



Park Joo Ho announced his wife was pregnant at the recent '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards', and she's reported to have flew to Switzerland to give birth to their baby.



Congratulations to Park Joo Ho and his family!

