LOONA float in midair in '#1' teaser video

LOONA have dropped a striking teaser video for "#1".

In the teaser, LOONA's Heejin wakes up and finds herself in midair as she climbs up the stairs to an invisible airplane. The audio also suggests fans can expect a more somber tone for "#1", and it's expected to be a track on the girl group's upcoming album.

Watch LOONA's "#1" teaser video above, and listen to their recently released track "365" here if you missed it.

ranash76
16 minutes ago

Why arent they invited to end year music festivals

emmaharris0
20 minutes ago

stan loona y'all

