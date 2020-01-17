Lee Hyori reportedly buys $4.3 million building in Seoul

Lee Hyori has reportedly bought a 5 billion Won ($4,312,504 USD) building in Seoul.



According to reports on January 17, Lee Hyori is reported to have bought the GRAMERCY building in the Hannam-dong neighborhood of Seoul for 5 billion Won in October of last year. The 4-floor building is reportedly in an area between the city of Itaewon and the Han river, and it's said to have been remodeled in 2016 after being built in 1998.



Reports also revealed Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon are co-owners of the building with Lee Hyori holding 69% of stakes in the property, while Lee Sang Soon holds 31%.





The singer is said to have sold her luxury apartment building for 2.1 billion Won ($1,810,430.58 USD), which she had purchased before her wedding in 2017. She's also sold her newlywed home viewers saw in 'Hyori's Bed & Breakfast' for over 1.4 billion Won ($1,207,057.88 USD) to a broadcast network as well as a family home in Seoul for 3.8 billion Won ($3,276,299.96 USD) last March after 10 years of ownership.



