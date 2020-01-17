Taeyeon has revealed the making of her music video for "Dear Me".
The making-of video above features the Girls' Generation member on set, and she explains that the ballad song is meant to be healing for your own self. "Dear Me" is the title song of the singer's second repackaged album 'Purpose'.
Watch the making-of above and the "Dear Me" MV here if you missed it!
Taeyeon takes you behind the scenes of 'Dear Me' MV
