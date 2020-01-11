Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun promise to hold a fan meeting for One Its + update fans on what they've been up to

On January 11, DSP Media's Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun, who recently promoted as members of project group X1, greeted fans via their new 'V Live' channel with casual broadcast titled 'Thank you One It'.

At the beginning of this broadcast, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun made a promise for if the broadcast surpassed 100 million hearts! The two stars promised that they would do their best to greet One Its in person, through a fan meeting.

Afterward, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun updated fans on what they've been up to lately while reading comments and answering questions. Lee Han Gyul said, "Even though we are officially disbanded, we still keep in touch with the X1 hyungs very often. I want to say this because I think some of you might be curious. Staying close-knit, we'll let our fans be the first to know if there's ever any news to share."

In addition, Lee Han Gyul revealed that Nam Do Hyun has grown much too tall for him lately, remarking, "When I first met Do Hyun, he was at my eye-level. But now, I have to look up until my neck hurts."

Finally, the two idols talked about what they've been doing while on break, as Lee Han Gyul stated, "I'm resting at my hometown while trying out new things. I've been watching a lot of movies. I saw 'Frozen 2' twice." Nam Do Hyun likewise relayed, "I've been trying out things I've been wanting to do, like my hobbies. I think I spent a lot of time studying how to compose music. I've also been watching a lot of movies. Almost all of the movies that came out recently."