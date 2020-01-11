Eun Ji Won, Song Min Ho, & Jang Do Yeon try to decipher the 'most expensive artwork in the world'

On January 10, tvN introduced viewers to a brand new, Friday evening variety series - 'Friday Joy Package' - by Na Young Suk PD!

'Friday Joy Package' is made up of 6 different, 15-minute segments, dealing with various topics. One of those topics is called 'The Wondrous World of Art', hosted by Eun Ji Won, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Jang Do Yeon! Joined by art expert Yang Jung Moo, this segment allows Eun Ji Won, Song Min Ho, and Jang Do Yeon to ask away some of their most pressing art questions.

The first installment of 'The Wondrous World of Art' explored 'The most expensive artwork by a Korean artist', as well as 'The most expensive artwork in the world'. When it came to unveil 'The most expensive artwork in the world', the three cast members played a guessing game to correctly answer how much this particular piece of artwork actually sold for.

Song Min Ho nearly made it on the dot by guessing "500 billion KRW", as 'The most expensive artwork in the world' was sold at approximately 520 billion KRW (~ 450.3 million USD). The artwork was none other than Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi'!

Eun Ji Won, Song Min Ho, and Jang Do Yeon then attempted to share some of their thoughts and critiques about 'Salvator Mundi', as Jang Do Yeon asked first, "It's probably not relevant but is it a male?" Art expert Yang Jung Moo answered, "It's Jesus Christ," and Eun Ji Won couldn't help but point out with shocked eyes, "But he's holding something like the crystal ball of a dark wizard." The singer even added on, indicating at the pose of the painting's hand, "You know what that pose is, right? It's what people do when they lie."

However, art expert Yang Jung Moo immediately shut Eun Ji Won down, correcting, "It's a scene of him laying a blessing over the world." Check out the clip for yourself above!