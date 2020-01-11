Netizens show affection for adorable pre-debut photos of S.M.ROOKIES member Goeun

Adorable pre-debut(?) photos of S.M.ROOKIES member Goeun have become a hot topic via various online communities!

Many netizens suspect that the recent surfacing of Goeun's endearing school photos is a sign, that SM Entertainment's rumored new girl group is gearing up for their long-awaited debut!

Born in 1999 and the currently known oldest female member of S.M.ROOKIES, Goeun joined SM Entertainment as a trainee when she was in 6th grade. Meanwhile, fans believe that the upcoming SM girl group will be made up of well-known S.M.ROOKIES members Goeun, Lami, Hina, and Ningning, as well as unrevealed members.



Comments included, "She's so pretty in the last one!", "She has a strong Jessica-vibe", "I hope Goeun can succeed and the new girl group can become SM's best yet", "Seriously, if they don't debut Goeun this year..", "I remember Goeun on 'Mickey Mouse Club' with Mark kekekeke, when they debut I'm gonna stan them with NCT", and more!