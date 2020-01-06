Jaejoong releases new dark teaser image for his 2nd Korean mini album 'Love Ballad'

Jaejoong has released a second, darker concept photo for his upcoming Korean comeback mini album, 'Love Ballad'.

In the concept image, Jaejoong wears a downcast expression as a greenish light casts a large shadow behind him. For his upcoming solo comeback with his 2nd Korean mini album, Jaejoong will be treating fans to his magical voice with soothing, winter-mood tracks.

Look out for the full release of Jaejoong's 'Love Ballad' including his title track "About This Fragile, Fragile Love" (literal translation), set for this January at 6 PM KST!

