Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon signal their re-debut as B.O.Y with dramatic MV for 'My Angel'

Former MYTEEN members Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon have just officially re-debuted as rookie duo B.O.Y, with the release of their 1st mini album 'Phase One: You'!

In the full MV for their debut title track "My Angel", Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon represent two hopeful, ambitious youths coming together to reach for the light beyond, like the coexisting sun and moon.

B.O.Y will actually be promoting with two title tracks from their 1st mini album, the other being a melodic pop ballad genre "Clock Hand". Check out the dramatic "My Angel" MV above, and make sure to give B.O.Y's full 1st mini album a listen!

