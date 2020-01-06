Actor Jang Dong Yoon cast in new action film 'Run Boy Run'

According to reports on January 7, actor Jang Dong Yoon has chosen his next production after his hit KBS2 drama 'Tale of Nokdu'.

Jang Dong Yoon will be taking up a male lead role in an upcoming action/drama film directed by Oh Won Jae, titled 'Run Boy Run'. The dark film tells the story of individuals who are on the run from their frightful pasts. Jang Dong Yoon has already begun filming for 'Run Boy Run', set to premiere some time this year.

Are you looking forward to more of actor Jang Dong Yoon in 2020?

