IU posted her vacation photos from Spain, showing that she had a peaceful break.

The popular star and actress uploaded a series of gorgeous pictures of her posing in beautiful scenery with the caption: "Vacation is over! I will work hard."





It appears IU is taking photos in front of the famous Puente Nuevo bridge in Ronda, Spain.

IU is set to appear in the upcoming movie 'Dream' alongside Park Seo Jun.