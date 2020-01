An excited GOT7 fan gave BamBam a gift he's probably never gotten before.

Twitter user Cassidy recently made a tweet stating that she had adopted a moose from the World Wildlife Fund in the popular star's name!

BamBam had talked about moose a lot in various videos so the fan thought it would be cool to adopt one.

@BamBam1A Since you always work so hard to make me and all the rest of your fans happy I wanted to get you something special so.. here you go! I adopted a moose from the World Wild Life Fund on your behalf. ^_^ #bambamisnowamoosedad #sorrybutyoudontactuallygettoHAVEit pic.twitter.com/asCTMx3RDV — Cassidy (@CassidyLeigh3) January 23, 2020

