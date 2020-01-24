VICTON's label posts pictures of sasaeng fans, calls them out publicly for stalking

VICTON's label, PLAY M Entertainment, has publicly called out fans directly for inappropriate behavior.

On VICTON's official fan cafe, PLAY M Entertainment posted photos of the sasaeng fans stalking the group.

The statement written on the fan cafe reads as follows:

"Despite the announcement we made last November, some fans have been visiting the artists’ personal space such as their accommodations, practice rooms, and offices, and even following them during their personal time.

The acts of utilizing the personal space of the artists and causing discomfort to other people in the neighborhood, going up and down in the same elevators as the artists, and trying to call them when they’re on live broadcast as soon as they get home are getting worse over time, and as a result, the harm it’s putting on the artists’ mental health is getting worse as well. The persons involved will no longer stop at warnings and use the circumstantial evidence gathered below to take legal action. Unfortunately, we still have no choice but to call them “fans” or “sasaengs”, but we will be sure to take strict action so that the attackers and assailants will no longer be able to hide behind their excuse of being fans."





PLAY M Entertainment then proceeded to attach photos of the fans stalking the group online as well. Netizens have been responding to the announcement saying:





"This was so refreshing to read."

"They did a good job to do this."

"I feel so refreshed knowing that they did this."

What do you think?