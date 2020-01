Hyolyn and Crucial Star are collaborating on a new single!

Hyolyn took to her official social media channels to share a teaser image for their upcoming song "Hug Me Silently." The image simply features their names, the song's title, and the name of Hyolyn's agency, but uses the same purple and yellow color scheme used in the previous teaser for the song.

Meanwhile, "Hug Me Silently" is set for release on January 31 at 6 PM KST.