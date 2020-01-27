Sechskies gives fans a taste of new album with 'All For You' sampler video

Sechskies is less than a day away from the release of 'All For You'!





On January 27 KST, YG Entertainment released a 'sampler video' featuring a highlight medley of all five songs on the new mini album, including its namesake title track "All For You." Three tracks on the album - "Meaningless," "Round & Round," and "Walking in the Sky" - are also written by songwriter Min Yeon Jae, who is most famous for writing Soyou and Junggigo's 2014 hit single "Some."





Meanwhile, 'All For You' is set for release on January 28 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the medley above!