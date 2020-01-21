GFriend reveal track list for 'Labyrinth' comeback album

GFriend have revealed the track list for their upcoming album 'Labyrinth'.



The teaser image below reveals GFriend's 6 tracks - "Labyrinth", title song "Crossroads", "Here We Are", "Eclipse", "Dreamcatcher", and "From Me". The girl group already revealed a special video titled 'A Tale of the Glass Bead: Previous Story', and fans can expect concept photos up next.



GFriend's 'Labyrinth' drops on February 3 KST. Are you excited for GFriend's comeback?



