G-FRIEND sets up the story behind their comeback with 'A Tale of the Glass Bead' video

G-FRIEND has officially kicked off the teaser schedule for their February comeback!

On January 21 at midnight KST, their agency Source Music unveiled a special video entitled 'A Tale of the Glass Bead: Previous Story,' which sets up their upcoming album's concept. The video follows a story involving all six members, imagining them as lifelong friends who possessed their own unique magical powers. However, these powers drove them apart instead of closer together, causing them to part ways and wonder whether these powers were blessings or a curse.

Meanwhile, G-FRIEND will be coming back with new album 'Labyrinth' on February 3.

Stay tuned for more teasers, and check out the special video above!