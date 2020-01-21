Golden Child reveal track list for upcoming album 'Without You'

Golden Child have revealed the track list for their upcoming album 'Without You'.
'Without You' is Golden Child's first repackaged album featuring 14 tracks and their title song of the same name. The idol group is returning with a modern, mysterious concept featuring flower patterns.
Golden Child's 'Without You' drops on January 29 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
