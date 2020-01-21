Dynamic Duo and EXO's Chen have revealed the making of their music video for "You".
The above video gives fans a better look at the setting for the MV, which takes place overseas. "You" is described as a soft, R&B song with emotional songs. Dynamic Duo and Chen previously collaborated for their single "Nosedive".
Dynamic Duo x Chen's "You" drops on January 23 KST. Watch the MV teaser here if you missed it.
4
0
Posted by22 minutes ago
Dynamic Duo & EXO's Chen reveal making of 'You' MV
Dynamic Duo and EXO's Chen have revealed the making of their music video for "You".
1 671 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment