Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Dynamic Duo & EXO's Chen reveal making of 'You' MV

Dynamic Duo and EXO's Chen have revealed the making of their music video for "You".

The above video gives fans a better look at the setting for the MV, which takes place overseas. "You" is described as a soft, R&B song with emotional songs. Dynamic Duo and Chen previously collaborated for their single "Nosedive".

Dynamic Duo x Chen's "You" drops on January 23 KST. Watch the MV teaser here if you missed it.

0

pink-aca488 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Yes. Can't wait to hear Chen's voice again. 😍

