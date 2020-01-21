Dynamic Duo & EXO's Chen reveal making of 'You' MV

Dynamic Duo and EXO's Chen have revealed the making of their music video for "You".



The above video gives fans a better look at the setting for the MV, which takes place overseas. "You" is described as a soft, R&B song with emotional songs. Dynamic Duo and Chen previously collaborated for their single "Nosedive".



Dynamic Duo x Chen's "You" drops on January 23 KST. Watch the MV teaser here if you missed it.



