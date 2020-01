Former IOI member Kim So Hye will be taking on the female lead role of KBS drama 'Contract Friendship'.

The official announcement was made on January 28th and the drama will depict the story of high school students. So Hye will be playing the role of high schooler Um Se Yoon alongside actor Lee Shin Young who was cast as male lead Chan Hong.



Stay tuned for more updates as the drama is set to air in the first half of 2020.