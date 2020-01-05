5

FNC Entertainment to take action to defend Yonghwa from hate comments

FNC Entertainment will be taking legal action against malicious comments.

The label announced that following Yonghwa's discharge from the military, there have been various rumors spread about past incidents that he has already been cleared from. To defend Yonghwa, FNC Entertainment created a team of experts including a legal expert to gather information about malicious comments since November last year. They have already filed a report with the Seoul Central Police District, and the cast has been forwarded to the Gangnam District. 

Hopefully this will help Yonghwa.

zylan23
What was he accused of?

