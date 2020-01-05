13

Jaejoong surprises and worries fans with a selca from the hospital

Jaejoong worried fans with his photo from the hospital.

He posted a selfie while he was hospitalized and wrote, "It hasn't been long since the new year, and I've already born a small misfortune to prevent me from a bigger one later on. But don't worry! I'm going to recover soon, and the concert later this month will go on as planned so I will come back healthily. Everyone, be healthy and happy new year!" The post was posted without an explanation to how he got hurt, but it looks like he's at least in good spirits.

Get well soon, Jaejoong!

jaeprincess64 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Sending you all our love Jaejoong, praying for your speedy recovery🙏

1

Julian51,813 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

#GetWellSoonJaejoong 🙏

