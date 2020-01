SF9 will be launching a special 'dance class' for fans.

Fans can use the 'Amazer' app to cover their latest song "Good Guy", and 10 lucky winners will be able to get 1-on-1 dance coaching with the members. The app also has events with Momoland, ASTRO, Park Ji Hoon, AB6IX, and Golden Child.

Will you be participating in the challenge?