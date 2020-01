Block B's Zico and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa got together for Zico's upcoming digital single release, 'Anysong'.



On January 11, Zico posted a cute video of him and Hwa Sa dancing together to 'Anysong', with a caption, "Follow our moves" and hashtag AnysongChallenge.





'Anysong' is set for release on January 13 at 6 PM KST. Check out their dance moves below!

Are you excited about his impending release?