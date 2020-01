Actor Ahn Jae Hyun updated his fans with new pictures of his cat "Ahnjoo" on his Instagram.



On January 11, Ahn Jae Hyun posted two pictures of his pet Ahnjoo with a cat emoji in the caption. It seems Ahnjoo has returned under Ahn Jae Hyun's care, despite Goo Hye Sun's previous claim that Ahn Jae Hyun never really took care of Ahnjoo.

Regardless, fans were happy to see Ahnjoo doing well, showing off the new cozy sweater.